Quramo invites entries for 2020 Writers’ Prize

NEW and emerging writers interested in submitting entries for the Quramo Writers’ Prize 2020 have until July 30 to do so.

The Quramo Writers’ Prize (QWP) for fiction celebrates unpublished writers working to hone their craft and record Africa’s original stories.

A statement from Quramo Publishing Limited, an independent media company, invited interested unpublished writers to submit a manuscript, with a minimum word count of 30,000.

Each entry, the company said, must be an original, unpublished work of fiction. It asked interested participants to visit www.quramo.com, to read the entry rules and guidelines, terms and conditions, and upload their entries.

Vivian OnyekachiIbe won the 2019 edition of the prize with her manuscript entitled ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’. She got a cash prize of one million naira alongside a possible book publishing deal for her efforts.

The best for 2020 will also get the winner’s prize and be eligible for a publishing contract with Quramo Publishing Limited.

Quramo Publishing has since 2015, published works of historical nonfiction, contemporary fiction, and children’s books, by authors including Yejide Kilanko, Abimbola Dare, and Sefi Atta.

The company also creates, organises and curates initiatives to provide a richer, more rewarding experience for readers and writers. One of these is its first foray into film production with the docu-film and series, ‘Journey of an African Colony’, based on two of its published titles, ‘Possessed’ and ‘A Platter of Gold’, historical accounts of Nigeria’s journey to independence by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Supo Shasore.

The Quramo Writers’ Prize (QWP) was launched in 2017 to develop and promote unpublished Nigerian and African writers in Nigeria and across the globe.

