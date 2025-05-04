Quit threat, calculated attempt to induce negative publicity — FCCPC replies Meta

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has described threats by WhatsApp to exit Nigeria, due to the Commission’s recent order, as a calculated move aimed at inducing negative public reaction, and potentially forcing it to reconsider its stand.

The Commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, in a statement released few hours ago, insisted the agency thoroughly investigated Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, jointly referred to as “Meta Parties”, for allegedly violating the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

The agency added that it found that Meta Parties engaged in multiple and repeated infringements of the FCCPA (2018) and the NDPR.

The infringements, it stated, included denying Nigerians the right to control their personal data, transferring and sharing Nigerian user data without authorisation, discriminating against Nigerian users, compared to users in other jurisdictions, and abusing their dominant market position by forcing unfair privacy policies.

“Interestingly, Meta had been fined for similar breaches in Texas ($1.5b) and only recently was asked to pay $1.3 Billion for violating E.U. Data Privacy Rules.

“Elsewhere in India, South Korea, France and Australia, Meta had faced varying penalties for similar breaches. But Meta never resorted to the blackmail of threatening to exit those countries. They obeyed,” it stated

FCCPC, therefore, believed the recent affirmation of its final order by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, requires Meta Parties to take steps to comply with Nigerian law, stop exploiting Nigerian consumers, change their practices to meet Nigerian standards and respect consumer rights, consistent with international best practices.

It argued that threats, by WhatsApp, to leave Nigeria does not absolve Meta of liabilities for the outcome of a judicial process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the FCCPC remains committed in its pursuit of consumer protection and data privacy towards ensuring a fairer digital market in Nigeria,” it stated.

