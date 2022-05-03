Quit now, drugs will waste your life, says Fizzyfrosh 

Digital content creator, musician, filmmaker and entrepreneur, Ekwe Uchenna professionally known as Fizzyfrosh has advised colleagues in the entertainment industry to stay away from drugs.

The all-around entertainer made this known in a recent interview, this is coming after some creatives were recently apprehended by the law enforcement agency over the use of drugs.

While condemning the act, he said: “I am not in support of anybody in possession of drugs. My stance on drug use is a clear ‘NO’. I always advise everyone to stay away from drugs. It is harmful and increases the risk of mental health disorders, depression and anxiety.

“My advice to everyone is to say no to drugs, avoid people and places where drugs might be available, and always resist temptation. Avoid peer pressure at all costs. The addiction is real and it’s a difficult place to come out from. If you’re already into drugs, I strongly advise you to quit right now.”

Fizzyfrosh who is currently working on his debut album noted that outside music he is currently working on his travel company. In his own words “I have a special interest in travel and lifestyle, and the goal is to set up a platform that would give people the chance to see the world.”

“As a filmmaker, I have worked on some of my music videos, travel/lifestyle documentaries, and post-production for some of the household names in the music industry. I am currently filming a documentary for my forthcoming album and, I cannot wait to share it with the world,” said Fizzyfrosh.





Speaking on how traveling has influenced his skill, he said: “Traveling has influenced me a lot. It’s such a great feeling to experience different parts of the world, different people and cultures. Traveling has opened my eyes to a lot of possibilities and as I always say, money spent traveling the world is money well spent. At the moment I’ve been to the United Kingdom, Egypt, Paris, Dubai, Turkey, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain and many more. I look forward to visiting many African countries soon,” said Fizzyfrosh.

Revealing what his fans do not know about him, the multi-talented act said “Many of my fans don’t know that I’m an extremely good footballer. If I wasn’t a musician, filmmaker and content creator, I would definitely be scoring hat tricks for Nigeria in the Africa cup of nations matches trust me.”