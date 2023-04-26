A member of the House of Representatives, and founder of the popular Quilox nightclub on Victoria Island, Lagos State, Shina Peller, has said that the period of Ramadan is one of rebirth, and that is why the establishment is always closed for one month at that time of the year.

The club which will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday April 28, 2023 promises to be a fun-filled day for prominent personalities, celebrities and nightlife lovers both within and outside Lagos as the popular nightclub. Quilox, located at Victoria Island (VI), Lagos reopens for season 10 with the New order.

Expressing his feelings about the upcoming re-opening event and the 10th anniversary of the club via his verified social media handles, the club’s founder and owner, Honourable (Dr.) Shina Peller, said QUILOX at ten is a dream come true for him, adding that he cannot wait to witness his baby (QUILOX) cross this milestone.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Peller, recalled that since inception, it has been Quilox’s tradition to go on an annual break during the month of Ramadan solely for the purpose of renovating, remolding, rebranding the club, improving the standard, unlearning old ways and learning new ones in order to create a more conducive atmosphere with better services and memorable experience for its customers.

He wrote: “Chaos they say precedes Order. On the 28th of April 2023 Club QUILOX s coming back from its usual annual break. The 1 month plus break is usually a time taken to revamp the space, unlearn old ways and learn new ones, creating an environment with better service and experience for guests.

“It is a thing of joy to start something and keep with it, consistency is what transforms average into excellence. 10 seasons is a big milestone as this year Quilox will also be celebrating her 10th year anniversary.

“For me this is a dream come true and I can’t wait to watch my baby cross this milestone.”

As Honourable Peller, who currently represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency at the green chamber, has said, what stands Quilox out for good ten years that it has been in existence is its tradition of coming out better annually even against all odds and challenges.

To make the event fun-filled and memorable, Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patoranking, DJ Hazan, DJ FunkyBee, DJ Zeal, DJ Haykay, famous Nigerian comedian, Ushbebe, alternate sound and others will be on ground to perform live.