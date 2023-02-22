By YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE

Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, is an experienced professor of public law and a legal consultant on constitutional, administrative, governance and development law.

His strength is in writing, editing, lecturing, legal advocacy and public speaking. He has taught thousands of students at the undergraduate and graduate levels, mentored several students at all levels, and supervised several doctoral students.

As the Attorney-General of Oyo State, he has continued to work with the judiciary to ensure that justice is made accessible to the common man and work towards enforcement of fundamental rights of the people.

