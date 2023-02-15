BY YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE

Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, is an outstanding, if controversial, Nigerian human rights lawyer. Born in Lagos but of Delta root, he shook the legal community mid-2022 dressing to courts, including the Supreme Court, partly in traditional attire of a juju priest, to protest the controversial judgement of the apex court, allowing the use of hijab in public schools. Though sharply criticized by some of his colleagues, Omirhobo is however staking a lot personally, in pushing the boundaries of his convictions, including the possibility of being shut out of the yearly appointment to the coveted rank of Senior Advocate, considering that the leadership of the apex court, which was greatly embarrassed by his interpretation of the fundamental right attribution in putting a judicial seal on the hijab controversy, is mainly in charge of Privileges.

But he isn’t without admirers. Many have applauded his bold moves in projecting the downside of the Supreme Court rationale for the hijab endorsement.

Omirhobo has been recognized for his works and awarded the “symbol of hope/humanitarian services” Ahmadu Bello platinum medal by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students (NANNS).

