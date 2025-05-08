Quick facts about new pope, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost

The 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide have a new pope after cardinals elected Robert Francis Prevost on Thursday, May 8, 2025, on the balcony above St Peter’s Square.
Prevost becomes the first American to fill the position formerly led by the late Pope Francis.
In this listicle, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights some quick facts about the new Pope:
- Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops: Served in this position and as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023.
- Birth and Priesthood: Born in Chicago on September 14, 1955, and ordained a priest on June 19, 1982.
- Provincial of the Augustinian Province of Chicago: Elected in 1998 and assumed the position on March 8, 1999.
- Prior General of the Augustinians: Elected to a six-year term in 2001. Between 2013 and 2014, he was the director of formation in the Convent of St. Augustine in Chicago and provincial vicar of the province of Our Mother of Good Counsel.
- Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo: Appointed in November 2014 and titular bishop of Sufar.
- Elevated Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops: With the title archbishop-bishop emeritus of Chiclayo in January 2023.
- Cardinal-Bishop: Elevated to this position on February 6, 2025, with assignment to the Suburbicarian Diocese of Albano in the Province of Rome.
- Key Position: As Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, he evaluates and recommends candidates for the episcopate globally.
