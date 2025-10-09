Quick facts about new INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Ojo Amupitan

The National Council of State, on Thursday, approved the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), from the North-Central as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Professor Amupitan, upon confirmation by the National Assembly, will replace Professor Mahmood Yakubu who recently bowed out after completing two terms in office.

President Tinubu, during the council of state meeting, presented Amupitan as the nominee to fill the vacant position, describing him as the first person from Kogi, North-Central state, nominated to occupy the position and is apolitical.

Below is what to know about Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan:

State of Origin & First degree

Born in April 1967 in Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Amupitan distinguished himself early in his academic journey. As an undergraduate at the University of Jos, he graduated at the top of his class and received several awards, including the Richard Akinjide Prize and the University Chancellor’s Prize.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Joash Amupitan is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who earned the title in August 2014, recognizing his contribution to the legal profession and scholarship in Nigeria.

UNIJOS deputy Vice-Chancellor

As of October 25, 2022, he serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, where he has been teaching law for many years.

Three Law degrees

He holds three law degrees: an LL.B (Hons) obtained in 1987, a BL from the Nigerian Law School in 1988, an LL.M in 1993, and a Ph.D. in Law in 2007—all from the University of Jos.

Academic career

Amupitan began his academic career at the University of Jos in 1989 as an Assistant Lecturer and became a Professor of Law on October 1, 2008. He has supervised numerous postgraduate students and received the Teslim Elias Award for meritorious service in 2014.

Speciliazation and roles in Legal education

His areas of specialization include Company Law, Corporate Governance, and the Law of Evidence, which he has taught at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Between 2006 and 2012, Amupitan served as Head of the Department of Public Law and Dean of the Faculty of Law, later re-elected for a second term in 2012.

Legal experience

Beyond academia, he has been involved in litigation across Nigerian courts, served on company boards, and contributed to national development initiatives such as Vision 2020 and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Namu Town conflict.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

