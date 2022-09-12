Queen’s coffin arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

World News
By Tribune Online
Queen's coffin arrives,

The Queen’s procession has reached its destination – St Giles’ Cathedral, where the late monarch’s coffin will rest for 24 hours before making the journey to London.

Before that, though, there’ll be a service of thanksgiving which is expected to last for about an hour.

King Charles III, who led the poignant journey, and his three siblings will soon head into the cathedral – as well Camilla the Queen Consort, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Sean Coughlan, our royal correspondent, has provided some insight on the Order of Service, which you can read in the post below.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

You might also like
World News

King arrives in Edinburgh ahead of Queen procession and tributes

World News

Liberia gets third female chief justice

World News

Landmine blast wounds UN peacekeepers in Mali

World News

Zimbabwe party alleges assassination plot against leader

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More