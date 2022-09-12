Queen’s coffin arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

The Queen’s procession has reached its destination – St Giles’ Cathedral, where the late monarch’s coffin will rest for 24 hours before making the journey to London.

Before that, though, there’ll be a service of thanksgiving which is expected to last for about an hour.

King Charles III, who led the poignant journey, and his three siblings will soon head into the cathedral – as well Camilla the Queen Consort, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Sean Coughlan, our royal correspondent, has provided some insight on the Order of Service, which you can read in the post below.

