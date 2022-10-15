Queen School Ibadan ex-students donate educational materials, internet facility to alma mater

The class of1982 of Queen School, Ibadan have donated chairs, table, and internet facilities to their alma mater to mark their 40th anniversary of leaving the school.

They said giving back to their Alma mater is one of the ways to support the school to maintained it’s standard.

Speaking in Ibadan during the anniversary held on the premises of the school in Apata, Ibadan recently, one of the planning committee members, Mrs Tolu Fanimokun said the motive behind their donation was to impact on students of the school, as the set were also impacted by old girls while in school.

He noted that one of the challenges facing the school is access to Internet facilities which the 1982 set have profer solution to it, adding that students would be able to get necessary information online needed for the betterment of their academic.

“We want the school to maintain it’s academic standard because this is the only way to support the school, government alone can not do it, that is why we need to put up our best.”

“Without the formers students of the schools supporting them, the school will not go forward.”

The Principal of the school, Mrs S.A Alamu in her remark commended the old girls for their gesture, saying the donation would positively affected academic performance of students in the school.

She noted that efforts of former students of the school towards improve and making sure that present students in the school enjoyed standard education can not be overemphasised.

“Other students have been supporting the school, today shows the demonstration of the value 1982 set have for education, intervention of the old girls is what theschool rely on for sustainability.”

High point of the event include presentation of plaque to former teachers and principals, carer talks, presentations from students and special prayer for the old students among others.