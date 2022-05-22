Queen School alumni ask FG to name Infectious Disease Hospital after late Adadevoh

Queen School Ede/Ibadan Old Girl’s association (QSOGA), Apata Ibadan has appealed to the Federal government to name the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba after the late heroine of Ebola virus, Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh.

This was stated by QSOGA National President, Taiwo Adamson, on Saturday during the commissioning of a multipurpose hall named after Dr Adadevoh who died on August 19, 2014.

Adamson noted that the late Dr Adadevoh, who was an alumni of the school was a selfless and committed doctor who died in the course of saving lives.

While she describe the late Adadevoh as a brilliant and courageous woman who dedicated her life to safe lives during the pandemic, adding that the heroine’s lifetime will set legacy for the young ones.

Speaking at the occasion, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Rahman AbdulRaheem, hinted that education is one of the area of focus of the state government while he called on other stakeholders to collaborate with the state government to encourage development the education sector.

AbdulRaheem appreciate the alumni for the project in celebration of the late Ebola heroine while he called on other alumni to go and and give back to their schools.





Speaking former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Onikepo Akande, stated the group is commissioning a project in honour of a person who has made the alumni proud.

Akande added that Dr Adadevoh sacrificed her life to save many Nigerians while she charge Nigerians to emulate her selflessness and commitment to her profession and the Country.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Bolanle Babalakin commended the alumni for the success of the project after being conceived about a year ago .

He said “It is commendable they have brainwashed our belief that government alone can do it ,and made us believe that all stakeholders must work together because alumni must be in the fore front of repositioning their school.