Queen Elizabeth platinum jubilee: NGO urges Nigerian youths to emulate monarch

A non-governmental organisation, Blessed Health Spring Initiative, has urged Nigerian youths to live their lives in fulfilment of Queen Elizabeth’s legacy by being change-makers in their society and work.

The founder of the organisation, who is also a member of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) Network, Blessed Peter-Akinloye, made this call on Thursday, in Ibadan, while giving her remarks on the theme of the event tagged: ‘Young people at the centre of positive change: A hope for sustainable development’.

While noting that the Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, Peter-Akinloye stated that among the 54 non-profit founders who are members of the QCT chosen to host the jubilee event in their home countries, she was chosen to host the event in Nigeria.

“As young people, we need each other to make a great impact,” she said. “I hope this event will foster collaboration and partnership among us as we thrive to make our society and Nigeria better through our innovative and creative ideas.”

The co-founder and CEO of PETsPoint Technology Limited, Sunday Sholanke, while giving his keynote presentation, based on the theme of the event, stated that achieving a positive change is not a one-way process, adding that it requires everyone to bring their talent and energy together to achieve a common goal.





He advised youths not to because today destroy their future. He encouraged them to pick an interest in government, governance, politics, and policy, and that is one way they can get information to develop themselves and the country.

“As we prepare for the future, let integrity be our watchword,” Sholanke stressed. “We have a lot to do in Africa, and we must achieve it.”

The founder and CEO of Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN), Edem Ossai, was represented by the head of programmes of the organisation, Motunrayo Oripeloye.

While commending the organiser of the event for the initiative, Oripeloye noted that the Queen’s legacy has given her organisation the leverage to scale their impact work as they promote SDGs 4, 5 and 17 in line with the Queen’s mission to develop the Commonwealth for economic, social and political prosperity.

“We pray the Queen, her reign, her allies and the Commonwealth renewed strength to wax stronger as we march into the next decade of a more impactful reign,” Oripeloye said. “Long live the Queen and long live the youths who are designed for change.”

A member of the Commonwealth Youth Climate Change Network, Ibrahim Moshood, spoke on Commonwealth opportunities available to youths and change-makers.

He stated that, as a dedicated volunteer to positive courses, one will not lack opportunities to contribute their skills and talent to sustainable development.

The founder of BUTA Initiative, Bukola Taiwo, spoke on ‘The role of young people in peace building’. She stated that everything people do, there is the effect on the climate. She urged youths to know what they do, go through the stress and do it, and never to look little at what they do. She also urged youths to tailor their talents and skills to the opportunities that come their way.

“You don’t have to found an organisation to be a leader,” Taiwo said. “Preach peace, shun violence, and be an ambassador of good governance.”

In the course of the event, the participants lit candles and a beacon and played the anthem of the Commonwealth and the Jubilee Beacon songs.

According to the organiser of the event, the candles and the beacon lighting signify respect for the Queen and also means a call for young people and youths to shine like light, and to be positive changemakers.

