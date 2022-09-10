Queen Elizabeth II: Iconic leader who exhibited great sense of purpose ― FG

The Federal Government has described the late Queen Elizabeth II of England as an iconic leader who exhibited great strength of purpose throughout her reign in the United Kingdom and as Head of the Commonwealth as she fostered great stability and unity amongst nations.

In a condolence message by the Ministry of Foreign signed by its Spokesperson, Fransisca Omaluyi on Saturday titled: “Nigeria Mourns the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stated that under her leadership, Nigeria and Britain enjoyed exceptionally warm relations.

“Britain is home to a large number of people of Nigerian origin thriving in different walks of life. The Queen will be greatly missed. The Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mourn her passing and extend sincere sympathies and condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, Members of the Royal Family, Government and People of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as well as the entire Commonwealth”.

“In honour of the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Nigeria and all her Diplomatic Missions abroad will fly the Nigerian flag at half mast on Sunday 11th and Monday 12th”. The statement reads in parts.

