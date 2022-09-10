Queen Elizabeth II: FG orders all flags fly at half-mast Sunday, Monday

The Federal Government has ordered that all flags in Nigeria and Nigerian missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and Monday, September 12, 2022, to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Minister of Interior, Ogeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the directive on behalf of the government in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the order was in honour of the Queen who was the Sovereign of the United Kingdom, and Chairman of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday in Balmoral aged 96.

Her 73-year-old son, Charles III was formally proclaimed Britain’s new king by the Accession Council on Saturday in a history-laden ceremony.

The statement read: “In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality: whose passage to eternity was announced on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and Monday, September 12, 2022.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world.

“The Queen is dead, long live the King,” Aregbesola said”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP’s Northern Presidential Ticket Threatens Nigeria’s Unity —APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Felix Morka, speaks with TAIWO AMODU on the state of affairs in the ruling party, the opposition and the 2023 general election….

Twenty Passengers Burnt To Death In Car Accident In Ibarapa

No fewer than twenty passengers were burnt to death when two vehicles collided at Maya junction, Lanlate, Ibarapa East local government area of Oyo State, on Friday….

Bandits Attack Traders In Kogi, Kill 4





Why We Formed Association Of Blind Hausa People In Oyo—Leader

Queen Elizabeth II: FG orders all flags fly at half-mast Sunday, Monday