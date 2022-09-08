Queen Elizabeth gave remarkable service to UK, Commonwealth ― Arsenal

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Arsenal Football Club has said the late monarch gave decades of remarkable service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The statement on the club website on Thursday evening read: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty gave remarkable service over eight decades to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and we join together with so many around the world in mourning her passing and wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

