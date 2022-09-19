Queen Elizabeth, a monarch for all seasons ― Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo attending the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in London, has described her as a monarch for all seasons who brought people together from all over the world.

He made the assertion, on Sunday, in a short tribute at the Lancaster House.

The vice president also joined other world leaders to pay their last respect to the late British monarch at the Queen’s lying in state at different times on Sunday.

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, noted that world leaders who visited Westminster Hall to witness the lying in state alongside Osinbajo included the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; U.S. president Joe Biden and French president, Emmanuel Macron, among other royals and heads of state and government across the world.

In the condolence register at Lancaster House, the vice president noted that “Nigeria joins the government and people of the UK, the Commonwealth and rest of the world in expressing our sincere condolence to the royal family on the passing of a monarch for all seasons. May the Lord bless her memory.”

Later at a bilateral meeting between Prof. Osinbajo and the UK foreign secretary, they discussed how to improve trade ties between both countries especially expanding opportunities for Nigerian businesses and supporting the country’s climate objectives.

They also discussed the imperative of strengthening the international coalition to tackle insecurity in the Sahel and the horn of Africa region.





The UK foreign secretary welcomed Nigeria’s participation in the funeral programme for Queen Elizabeth ll, expressing gratitude for Nigeria’s solidarity and friendship with the UK during the mourning of the monarch, and also celebrating the life and times of the late Queen.

On Sunday evening, King Charles III hosted the vice president and other visiting world leaders at a reception at Buckingham Palace as part of activities for the state funeral of the British monarch.