Quantity of seized drugs rises by 448,865kg in 2019 ― NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that 612,547.89 kilograms (kg) of narcotic drugs were seized in 2019 as against 163,684.44kg seized in 2018. This represents an increase of 448,865.45kg or 274.22per cent while 9,479 suspects were arrested in 2019 as against 9,779 in 2018 which represents a decrease of -3.07 per cent.

In the Drug Seizure and Arrest Statistics 2019 report released on Thursday, the NBS noted that the North-Central geo-political zone recorded the highest number of drug cases with 517,711.69 cases recorded while South-West and South-South zones followed with 44,744.13 and 28,885.85 cases recorded respectively. The North-East region recorded the least with 4,490.81 drug cases in 2019.

A total of 397 counselling cases were reported in 2019 as against 730 in 2018 while 397 counselling were concluded in 2019 as against 440 in 2018.

9,418 suspects were prosecuted in 2019 as against 9,779 in 2018 while 1,120 were convicted in 2019 as against 1,220 in 2018.

