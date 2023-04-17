I recently celebrated my birthday on 7 April. Interestingly, I share birthdates with World Health Organization since 7 April marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948. “On that day, 75 years ago, countries of the world came together and founded WHO to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable – so everyone, everywhere can attain the highest level of health and well-being.” Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, its mission is to lead and champion global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance to live a healthy life – simply put, the Pursuit of Health for All. Then, 7 April was established as World Health Day which is celebrated annually and each year it draws attention to a specific health topic to people all over the world. The theme of World Health Day 2023 is ‘Health for all’ which matches the source and summit of the WHO’s founding goals. This year also, the organization observed its 75th year anniversary. It is an opportunity to review the progress so far during the last decades along the journey to achieving ‘Health for All’. Why should ‘Health for All’ be much hyped? If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that if we don’t protect the health of people around the world, we’re putting ourselves at risk.

When you think of a world where there is health for all, what does it look like? Patty Sanchez of the UN Foundation said, “Health for All would mean all people have the same access to care and attain the highest level of health – people living in the developed cities and people living in the more underdeveloped communities in the hinterlands and jungles.” Meanwhile, after the earlier definition of health by WHO in 1948 as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity; health has been redefined in 1984 as “the extent to which an individual or group is able to realize aspirations and satisfy needs, and to change or cope with the environment.” This implies that to reach a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, an individual or group must be able to identify and realize aspirations, to satisfy needs, and to change or cope with the environment. So, Health for all would mean that all children can learn and play, and all adults can work and take care of their families. Little wonder, that WHO also emphasized that health lays the foundation for vibrant and productive communities, stronger economies, safer nations and a better world.

Before this dreamland of equitable access to quality health, we should do every bit within our reach to promote our well-being. We can look at the basic foundational aspects of health which work together to keep our mind and body healthy. These, sometimes referred to as ‘the four pillars of health,’ are proper diet, regular exercise, quality sleep and emotional balance. Focusing on them reliably creates well-being, increased energy and joy. My interest in this article is quality sleep. Thankfully, it doesn’t matter which pillar you start with because research shows that increasing healthy habits in one area makes it easier to strengthen the other pillars too. It additionally reveals that people who create healthy habits in one area of their life end up creating healthy habits in other areas, too.

In the journey to health for all, we contribute by promoting quality sleep for all. I believe that everyone has a part to play and everyone has a stake. I call on healthcare teams to intentionally include conversations on good sleep habits as part of all routine and targeted healthcare delivery. All of us should intentionally take the responsibility for improving our individual health and the health of others by adopting good sleep habits and also joining the sleep campaign. The government, community leaders and other policymakers should adopt policies for promotion of quality sleep practicessuch as the provision of staff quarters to eradicate wastage of time on the roads through nearness of home to workplace, adjustment of work timetables, and building of walkways to encourage safe walking exercises.

By getting involved at your level, you make a difference!

Let us remember that when you sleep, where you sleep and how you sleep affect your mental health, physical well-being and living a healthy life. We all need quality sleep to be set for productivity in our endeavours.

