Quality sleep and healthy living with Vitafoam: Questions and Answers

Following our information sharing on matters concerning quality sleep which is naturally vital to our physical and mental well-being towards a healthy and productive life, we engage in questions and answers series with you, our audience. We thank you immensely for your participation in this interactive aspect of our publication. Here are the extracts from the series for widespread benefit.

Dear Doctor,

I find it difficult to sleep early even though I go to bed by 10.30pm. My sleep come between 12.30am & 1.00am every day hence reducing my sleep hours during the week because I need to wake up early.

I don’t know if this is responsible for the body severe weakness experience when trying to get out of bed at dawn.

I need to inform that I hadn’t use a pillow in the past 5 yrs. due to neck pain experienced whenever my head is slightly raised above my body but recently I began experiencing bearable pains when lying on my mattress without a pillow.

Kindly advice on what to do to attract early sleep, eliminate body weakness and pains.

E.

Dear G. E.

Quality sleep lasting 7 – 9 hours, the recommended sleep time for adults, is regenerative. It gets the person recharged and reset. The person becomes prepared and set for the day’s activities.

Anything short of the recommended quality sleep leaves the person tired and unready for the day’s activities. So, your body weakness on getting up in the morning is likely to result from poor sleep quality.

The difficulty in falling asleep when one goes to bed for night sleep is a sleep problems.

To fall asleep, a regulatory sleep switch in the brain is activated in response to night darkness and fatigue. The activated sleep switch initiates a sleep mode which temporarily shuts down the brain alertness and body activities.

The difficulty in falling asleep usually results from poor function of the brain sleep switch.

The brain sleep switch functions well when the brain is in good state of health, physically, mentally and socially. And also when other things around the person are sleep-inducing.





So, to correct the poor function of the brain switch and improve the activation needed at sleep-time;

Firstly, do the following to ensure brain’s good state of health:

Drink adequate water at least 4.5L – 5.0L over the day, until your urine turns colourless, the colour of water.

Eat just enough quantity of balanced diet regularly two or three times daily.

Do some SAFE exercises like fast walking along the streets or around your home, push-up sets, etc. – graded duration starting from any duration you can tolerate targeting 30mins – daily or at least five times in a week.

Avoid smoking, excess alcohol and stimulants like caffeine.

Practice good stress management by avoiding avoidable stressors and handling the unavoidable stresses positively with acceptance of the reality, adequate rest and leisure

Adopt a regular sleep schedule, maintaining especially same range of time to go to bed.

Do not use sleeping drugs, unless well trained medical practitioner has checked you with laboratory tests and prescribed sleeping drugs as needed.

Secondly, ensure sleeping-inducing surrounding by:

Sleep in calming and relaxing environment that is noiseless, dark, smelling nicely with cool temperature

Sleep on quality mattress and pillow that are conducive for supportive posture.

If the sleep problem persists after applying the above for three days, consult the doctor for appropriate assessment like checking your blood level for its ability to supply oxygen and other nutrients to the brain.

Additionally, sleeping surfaces should include mattress and pillow for appropriate body support and alignment. The pillow has different sizes, thickness and firmness. It should be placed under the head & neck only, and not under the shoulders. It fills the natural hollow under the neck, between the head and shoulders. While lying on the side the lower hand should not be on the pillow; it can be under, in front of or away from the pillow. All of these arrangement ensure that the head, neck and the backbone maintain natural curve and are in alignment. This prevents and relieves neck pain.

Yours in service,

Dr Charles

Let us remember that when you sleep, where you sleep and how you sleep affect your mental health, physical well-being and living a healthy life. We all need quality sleep to be set for productivity in our endeavours.

Do you need further information on the above subject? Are you looking for ways to maintain quality sleep for general well-being and healthy living? Remember, a doctor is an appropriate person to offer relevant advice for the maintenance of quality sleep and solution to sleep difficulties. Do you want to contact the Orthopaedic Sleep Consultant, Dr Charles Uzodimma, kindly send your request to sleepinfo@vitafoam.com.ng OR Whatsapp 08129982143.

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is the first foam manufacturing company in Nigeria to partner with a Sleep Expert in educating Nigerians on Quality Sleep for Healthy Living. They are truly passionate about quality sleep, healthy living and the general well-being of Nigerians. Vitafoam is proudly Nigerian and constantly supports Nigerians with consistent quality products for comfort and well-being. With Vitafoam, you don’t just sleep, they give you the comfort that gets you recharged. To learn more about Vitafoam, visit www.vitafoamng.com