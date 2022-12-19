Quality of personnel will determine success of 2023 census, says Oyo NPC boss

The Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC), Oyo State, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, has said the success of next year’s population and housing census will depend on the quality of personnel to be deployed in the conduct of the exercise.

Dr Oyetunji stated this while speaking during a workshop for principal training officers for the census in Ibadan, on Monday.

The 10-day training workshop, according to the NPC boss, is taking place in 12 centres across the country, of which the Ibadan centre comprises participants from Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.

He said that for the country to achieve a credible census, NPC organised a training workshop for personnel so that they would be adequately equipped with the necessary skills needed for the successful implementation of the novel digital methodology.

“To achieve this, a comprehensive training strategy has been developed for every stage of the 2023 population and housing census, and the training plan encompasses both regular staff of the commission and ad-hoc functionaries to be recruited for the census.

“Also, to achieve optimal output, the training methodology adopted for the census has been designed to include self-learning, virtual, as well as contact training,” Dr Oyetunji said.

He, therefore, charged the participants to put their hearts into the training so that what they learned would go a long way in making the 2023 census a success.

