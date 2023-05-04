The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has tasked government and relevant stakeholders to formulate pragmatic interventional policies and programmes aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services across the country.

According to the association, the idea is to alleviate the associated morbidity and mortality, as well as improve productivity and address man-hour wastage.

In a communique issued at the end of it National executives council (NEC) meeting held in Jalingo, and signed by the national president Dr. Victor Makanjuola and secretary general Dr. Yemi R. Raji, the association also urged the government to give tax implementation a human face to avoid further depletion of hard-earned salaries of MDCAN members, especially in the period of harsh economic realities.

The read, “After observations and deliberation at the NEC meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the association have resolved as fellow, the Government and relevant stakeholders must formulate pragmatic interventional policies and programmes aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services across the country to alleviate associated morbidity and mortality, as well as improve productivity and address man-hour wastage

“The Government of Abia State is once again called upon, as a matter of urgency. to offset the outstanding salary arrears of our members and of all health workers in the state.

“MDCAN calls on well-meaning Nigerians, once more to appeal to Government to clinically address the shortfalls in the salaries of honorary consultants, who are lecturers. In addition, the remuneration of these medical trainers should be insulated against inflationary trends in order to mitigate the brain drain in the Medical Education sector.

“MDCAN calls on the Government to settle the salary arrears occasioned by skipping in the interest of industrial harmony.

“Substantive increase in retirement age remains one of the best ways to buffer the already dwindling numbers of health workers in Nigeria. There is need for the appropriate organ of Government to circularise and implement this policy immediately, in the interest of the Nigerian populace who are at the receiving end of the effects of the massive brain drain in the health sector.

“Government should consider the several appeals of well-meaning Nigerians over the plight of university lecturers and their dependents to pay the salary backlogs of these university teachers, which include our members.

“MDCAN insists on the upward review of CONMESS for all doctors in line with the increment of salaries made for other civil servants without further delays.

