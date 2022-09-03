Qualities of emotionally intelligent individuals

Emotional intelligence is a must-have skill for every individual in today’s world as research has shown that it is responsible for as much as 80% of our successes in life.

In the words of J. Freedman, Emotional Intelligence is a way of recognising, understanding, and choosing how we think, feel, and act.

It shapes our interactions with others and our understanding of ourselves. It defines how and what we learn; it allows us to set priorities; it determines the majority of our daily actions.

There are certain skills or virtues that show if truly you’re an emotionally intelligent person and it ranges from possessing a positive attitude, communicating effectively, being a good listener, possessing great leadership skills, being resilient in the face of challenges and much more.

Seeing the importance of being emotionally intelligent at this time, it is expedient we all check if we possess certain virtues or skills that characterise emotionally intelligent individuals.

To know if you are an emotionally intelligent person, here are skills or virtues you should have.

1. Resilience

Emotionally intelligent individuals are always resilient in the face of daunting challenges and they often don’t give up in situations where others give up easily.

If you’re truly an emotionally intelligent person, you tend to always be a goal-getter and resilient in the face of challenges until you achieve your goals.

This set of individuals are self-motivated. They don’t wait for others to motivate them before they set out to achieve their goals and this attitude of theirs motivates others to also want to follow in their steps.

All emotional intelligence individuals are resilient!

2. Effective communication

Effective communication goes a long way in helping you earn the respect of whosoever comes in contact with you.

Emotionally intelligent people know how to communicate their opinions and needs without disrespecting others. Even in instances of conflict, emotional outbursts and feelings of anger, emotionally intelligent individuals still have good control over the way they communicate with others.





The emotionally intelligent person knows how to stay calm during stressful situations. They don’t make impulsive decisions that can lead to even bigger problems. They understand that in times of conflict the goal is a resolution, and they make a conscious choice to focus on ensuring that their actions and words are in alignment with that.

If you’re truly an emotionally intelligent person, you should also have good mastery over effective communication.

3. Positive attitude

Attitude is key in life and they go a long way in determining the kind of relationship you will have in life.

A positive attitude is a key characteristic of all emotionally intelligent individuals. You can’t have mastery over your emotions, actions and how to relate with others without developing a positive attitude.

Emotionally intelligent are aware that negative attitude easily infects others if a person allows it, thus, they study the moods of those around them and guard their attitude accordingly.

They don’t allow happenings around them affect their outlook and they know what they need to do in order to have a good day.

Positive attitude is key for emotionally intelligent individuals.

4. Great listening skills

If we all learn to listen more rather than speak, peace will reign more in the world.

In conversations, emotionally intelligent individuals listen more rather than speak. They prefer to hear others out rather than wanting to speak or make their opinions known at all time.

They make sure they understand what is being said before responding. They also pay attention to the nonverbal details of a conversation, thus, preventing misunderstandings during conversations with others.

5. They are open to criticism

If you’re truly an emotionally intelligent person, you will be open to criticism from others without taking offence.

Instead of getting offended or defensive, emotionally intelligent individuals take their time to get to understand the angle the critic is speaking from and they think of ways to improve on any weaknesses or shortcomings discovered.

Emotionally intelligent persons are also always concerned about how their activities is affecting others or their own performance and how they can constructively resolve any issues surrounding this.

6. Self-awareness

Another quality of an emotionally intelligent person is that they possess a great sense of self-awareness.

These set of individuals are always aware of their own emotions and how these emotions can affect those around them. Emotionally intelligent individuals also know how to study other people’s emotions and body language and they know how to act accordingly.

Emotionally intelligent individuals are intuitive in nature, they make use of their instincts when relating with others, thus, improving their communication skills.

7. Empathy

Emotionally intelligent people know how to empathize.

They understand that empathy is a trait that shows emotional strength, not weakness. They don’t act like individuals with stony heart or individuals who don’t have an inch of emotion flowing in them.

This helps them in relating with others as humans. This skill opens the door for mutual respect and understanding between people with differing opinions and situations.

In all, in the words of J. F. Newton, “we cannot tell what may happen to us in the strange medley of life but we can decide what happens in us – how we can take it, what we do with it – and that is what really counts in the end.”

