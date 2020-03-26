Quackery in dental care very high —NDA

CHAIRMAN, Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), Oyo State chapter, Dr Olusola Ibiyemi, said the level of quackery in dental care is very high, with about 50 to 60 per cent dental centres providing specialist oral health services they are not trained in.

Dr Ibiyemi, speaking at the annual general meeting of the association, including World Oral Health Day, with the theme, “Unite for Mouth Health” said worse still, people who are not dentists also provide services and end up worsening the health of Nigerians that patronise them.

He declared: “Everybody should stay within their profession limits, within the skill that they have. And if you do not have the skill for a particular service, the ideal thing is to refer such a patient appropriately.”

Ibiyemi, who led dentists and other dental professionals in the state on a road walk to enlighten everyone on how to prevent diseases that affect the mouth, urged Nigerians to ensure they are also protected from COVID 19 virus.

He added, “The oral cavity is a very sensitive structure in the body where COVID 19 virus is going to express its signs and symptoms. When you have infections like this, the mouth can have blisters, ulcers and so on. Also, the saliva in the mouth can also help to transmit the virus. That is why you see people covering their mouth.”

Dr Olusoji Ejidale, a dentist, said quackery needs to be stopped, adding “the trouble is not in you doing what you were not trained to do, the trouble is not knowing what to do when the unexpected happens.”

President, National Association of Dental Technologists, Mr A. K Raji, declared that quackery makes a mockery of dental practice and leads to loss of confidence in the health care system and in severe cases, death.

Dr Bolaji Iyun, a dentist with the University College Hospital Dental Clinic, stated that quackery could also extend to giving wrong information or withholding of information from a patient seeking dental care as well as providing substandard care.

Earlier, chairman at the occasion, Dr Taiwo Oyetola Aina, medical director, Modot Specialist Dental Clinics, urged dentists to continue to improve people’s consciousness about their dental health needs and rights towards improved oro-facial treatments.

He declared that quackery thrives on greed corruption and irresponsibility, stressing that “it is better that we begin to address this in all the relevant forms or we will be making a mockery of our esteemed dental profession.”

