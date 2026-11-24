The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee (ESCPC) against declaring regulated products fake, counterfeit or adulterated based solely on QR code scans and other preliminary digital verification exercises.

The agency said access to its product authentication platforms did not confer regulatory authority on individuals or organisations to make definitive pronouncements on the safety, quality or authenticity of products under its control.

NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Christianah Mojisola Adeyeye, FAS, stated this in a press release dated November 24, 2026, amid controversy over the committee’s reported seizure of regulated products, closure of business premises, imposition of fines and arrest of business operators in Edo State.

She explained that a failed QR code scan, missing registration details or inconsistencies in product packaging were not, in themselves, sufficient evidence that a product was counterfeit or substandard.

Such observations, she said, should be reported to NAFDAC for investigation, technical assessment and laboratory analysis where necessary.

The agency expressed particular concern over reports that the committee had been using its Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS), QR code scanners and Short Messaging Service (SMS) verification platform to assess products and publicly pronounce on their authenticity without proper authorisation.

NAFDAC reiterated that it was the statutory federal authority responsible for regulating food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, detergents and packaged water in Nigeria.

It condemned the committee’s reported unilateral seizure of pharmaceutical products, sealing of establishments and imposition of fines, stressing that the regulation of drugs and medicines falls within the Federal Government’s legislative jurisdiction.

In a related development, NAFDAC appealed to Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to intervene over the reported shutdown of Chepfets Mega Investment Nigeria Limited, a manufacturer of Arden Table Water, in Benin City.

Clarifying the product’s registration status, the agency said the 60cl sachet water had a valid registration licence, with registration number D1-3016L, while the 50cl and 75cl bottled variants were undergoing renewal through NAPAMS.

It stressed that the absence of an updated status on its portal during the renewal process did not automatically mean that a product was unsafe or substandard.

NAFDAC expressed concern over reports that the committee had shut down the company, imposed a fine and made an arrest without first seeking clarification from the agency.

It also disclosed that investigations had begun into the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the reported intervention of its Zonal Enforcement Team in Asaba, Delta State, and whether any formal working relationship or authorisation existed between the agency and the committee.

The agency called for proper documentation of all seized products, including their quantities, estimated values, storage arrangements and eventual handover to NAFDAC.

The controversy has also drawn a response from the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, which has threatened to prosecute committee officials over alleged unlawful raids, seizures of pharmaceutical products and closure of regulated premises.

In a separate statement issued by its office, the Task Force directed the committee to immediately stop unilateral inspections, raids, confiscation of products and sealing of pharmacies, patent medicine stores and food-processing facilities.

The Director of Investigation and Enforcement and Chairman of the Task Force, Mr Martin Iluyomade, described the alleged actions as illegal and an attempt to usurp statutory powers. He warned that officials involved in unauthorised enforcement could face prosecution before the Federal High Court.

The Task Force said enforcement against counterfeit drugs and unwholesome processed foods was governed by the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap C34, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

According to the statement, Sections 5 and 7 of the Act assign enforcement responsibilities to the Federal Task Force and duly inaugurated State Task Forces.

It added that Edo already had a recognised State Task Force comprising officials of NAFDAC, the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), the Nigeria Police Force and other designated regulatory officers.

The statement maintained that the Consumer Protection Committee had no authority to raid or seal licensed pharmaceutical premises or seize regulated products without the express authorisation and participation of the relevant statutory agencies.

It warned that unauthorised enforcement could undermine regulatory oversight, disrupt healthcare delivery and expose practitioners and members of the public to intimidation and extortion.

The Task Force urged anyone with complaints or intelligence about suspected counterfeit products to report them to the Edo State Task Force, NAFDAC or PCN.

It also advised pharmacists, healthcare providers and members of the public to remain calm, continue their lawful activities and report any harassment or unauthorised raids to the appropriate authorities.