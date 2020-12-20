QD thrills fans at EP listening party in Lagos

With the release of two music projects, five music videos, David Qudus, popularly known as QD, says he has had a good year and hopes to take the beautiful momentum into the New Year.

The rapper, who is currently dominating the Nigerian music space with two Extended Plays (EPs), believes that having a strong fan base and soild management team helped him a great deal this year despite the lockdown that dealt a blow to the music business in Nigeria for months.

At a recent EP listening party in Lagos where he hosted friends and fans to an evening of music and entertainment, QD, as he’s fondly called, said he has had a big year and could not hide the excitement from his fans hence the reason for the new listening party.

The event has given his fam ample time to meet with the artiste and other artistes who came to support his new project as he in return ensured that apart from the music that was enriching, there was enough for people to drink and eat.

It was a big celebration as guests had a lot to eat and drink, while listening to the body of work as the singer did a live perfomance in what looked like a ploy to win more hearts.

Speaking to R on the joy of having a new EP topping music charts, QD, who was born in Akoka area of Lagos, said he grew up listening to a lot of hip-hop sounds from the late Dagrin, Tupac and Vector, saying he gets his inspiration from what he sees on the street.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…