Qatar foundation empowers 60 women in Jigawa with over N300m

The Qatar Charity Organisation has donated economic empowerment equipment worth over N300 million to 60 widows and vulnerable women and men drawn across 27 local government areas in Jigawa State.

Distributing the items at Banquet Hall of Government House, Dutse presided over by the governor of the state, Malam Umar Namadi said the second time in almost six months, the government and people of Jigawa State are having the honour and privilege of hosting His Excellency, Dr. Ali Bin Ghanim Al-Hajiri, the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria and the Country Director of Qatar Charity, Sheik Hamdi Abdou

Malam Umar Namadi explained that the support equipment was provided to 60 beneficiaries, generously provided by the Qatar Charity Organisation in Nigeria as part of the ongoing partnership between the Jigawa State Government and the state of Qatar.

According to the governor, “between the two periods mentioned, Qatar Charity has also supported the provision of water, educational facilities, and mosques in several locations in Jigawa State”.

“These sustained support from the Qatar Charity and the presence of both the Ambassador, and the Country Director means a lot to both the Government and People of Jigawa State. We are truly honoured with the privilege of having you in our midst and we most sincerely appreciate the continued support to the socioeconomic development, empowerment and wellbeing of our people”.

Namadi added that the gesture is profoundly demonstrating the bond of brotherhood, love, and partnership between the Qatar Government, Qatar Charity, and the Government and People of Jigawa State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Nigerian Ambassador to Qatar, Dr Ali Bin Ghanim Al-Hajiri, commended Governor Namadi for his administration’s notable achievements across education, agriculture, infrastructure, and social development. He emphasized the strength of the bilateral relationship.

Dr Ali Bin Ghanim Al-Hajiri said, “Jigawa is unique by its political, economic and societal values, as well as agricultural development,”

“Your vision of a better Jigawa State through several developmental programmes and initiatives is really commendable, and it is reflected in the fact that Jigawa State is, today, one of the most secure states in Nigeria.”

In his part, the state’s commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Special Duties, Mr Auwalu Danladi Sankara, said the livelihood support provided by Qatar Charity and the presence of the highest delegation possible from both the Embassy and the Organization means a lot to the government and people of Jigawa State.

The commissioner maintained that “It signifies the bond of friendship and partnership between the state of Qatar and Jigawa State, it also signifies the love and mutual respect between the Ambassador and the Country Director and Governor Mal Umar Namadi.”

Sankara noted that the criteria followed in selecting the beneficiary include that the two most vulnerable people were selected from each of the 27 LGAs as beneficiaries, added that the remaining slots were allocated to the five emirates, and an additional one to the most vulnerable person.

He commended the kind gesture by the organization in supporting the people of the state with livelihood materials, assured that the beneficiaries will make good use of the materials provided to them.

The materials distributed to the beneficiaries include 20 units each of tricycles for human transportation, tricycles for goods transportation, heavy-duty grinding machines, and an additional N50,000 cash grant to each of the beneficiaries by the Jigawa State government to complement the efforts made by the organization.

One of the beneficiaries from Malam Madori local government, Hajia Fatima, who could not hide her joy, commended the organisation for the kind gesture and the state government for finding her worthy among the beneficiaries, saying he will make good use of the grinding machine he was given and the capital to take good care of her family.