CAPITAL MARKET

Q1: FCMB Group posts N35bn profit as revenue surpasses forecast

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
FCMB Group posts N35bn profit FCMB Group posts N111.8bn pre-tax profit

FCMB Group Plc has reported a profit before tax of N35 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Gross revenue grew 41.1 percent year-on-year to N252.7 billion, surpassing its Q1 forecast of N226.9 billion, driven by a 58 percent increase in net interest income.

The Group recorded a 5 percent growth in total assets from N7.05 trillion in December 2024 to N7.40 trillion as at March 2025. Loans and advances also grew by 3.4 percent over the same period to N2.44 trillion, supporting business and economic activity.

The Banking Group accounted for 81.4 percent of profits, followed by Consumer Finance, 11.7 percent, Investment Management, 5.0 percent, and Investment Banking, 0.7 percent.

Net interest margins grew to 8.3 percent from 5.4 percent in Q4 2024, driven by a 200 basis points drop in the cost of funds and a higher yield on earning assets of 20.2 percent.

The Group linked the improvement to early benefits of the capital raised in 2024 and an improvement in the low-cost deposit liabilities.

Group Chief Executive Ladi Balogun said the diversified financial services group will continue to leverage its group structure to drive an ecosystem that will foster inclusive and sustainable growth.

Analysts say FCMB Group’s diversified revenue structure and strengthened capital position provide a positive outlook for the rest of the financial year.

FCMB Group Plc is a financial services holding company listed on the Nigerian Exchange and headquartered in Lagos. The Group has strategic interests in businesses serving over 14 million customers across five platforms – banking, consumer finance, investment management, investment banking, and financial technology. Together, these businesses are building an integrated ecosystem that supports inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa, its diaspora, and the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: FCMB Group posts N111.8bn pre-tax profit, declares 55kobo/share dividend

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article The president’s new Hausa Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa road  Awolowo and the North’s latest warning, What is the meaning of success A nation of defectors The president is my brother For the Yoruba of Northern Nigeria 80 years after  An egret flies home The president’s new Hausa, Igbo caps
Next Article negative opening balance Improved liquidity drives Nigerian banks to deposit N2.3trn Banks deposit N5.2trn at 26.50 percent interest Banks record N255.02bn negative opening balance in Q1 2025

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×