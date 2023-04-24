DESPITE the Naira crunch, experienced in the first quarter of Year 2023, and its attendant effects on individuals and businesses, a recently-released report has shown that some brands in the nation’s insurance, banking and telecommunications sectors, were still able to maintain strong and excellent media interactions, during that period.

The research, conducted by P+Measurement Services, a media intelligence agency, hinged its conclusion on the remarkable data the brands were able to provide the media, during the period.

According to the agency, more than 1.3 million online publications from blogs, news sites, broadcasts, forums, and digital media in the local and global media space, as well as about 5,115 print publications (including daily, weekly, and monthly publications), were monitored, out of which different metadata are extracted.

The report, designed to examine the media mood around commercial banks, big insurance providers, and telecommunications in Nigeria, also monitored the sentiments of reporters, editors, publishers, and opinion writers from various online and print publications, spokesperson’s analysis, CEOs’ performances, and other topics.

A thorough review of the commercial banks’ media reputation, shows that two Tier-1 banks and three Tier-2 banks made the top five with the highest positive feelings in Q1 2023, while three Tier-1 banks and two Tier-2 banks made the list with the highest negative attitudes.

The top five banks, by positive reputation, it added, include Stanbic IBTC Bank with 28 percent emerging top of the grid, closely followed by Access Bank with 22 percent, with First Bank and Wema Bank both having 17 percent and Fidelity Bank with 16 percent.

Analysis of the nation’s insurance companies’ media sentiment revealed that Leadway Assurance came out on top in the first quarter’s positive reputation survey with a 30 percent rating, followed by AXA Mansard Insurance with 24 percent, Mutual Benefits Assurance with 17 percent, Custodian Investment Plc with 17 percent, and AIICO Insurance with 12 percent.

In the telco sector, MTN received the highest positive reputation score (53%), followed by Airtel (19%), Globacom (16%), and 9mobile (12%) for the first quarter of 2023.

