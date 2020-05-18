PWC supports CBN led CACOVID-19 with N100m

LEADING professional services firm, PwC Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) led Coalition Against COVID-19 by executing her one hundred million-naira (N100m) intervention to support individuals, businesses and government in responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the firm, the COVID-19 intervention fund tagged “PwC Cares” is in line with the firm’s purpose of building trust in society and solving important problems and consists of a number of initiatives targeted at various sections of society including vulnerable households, health workers and small businesses.

“The firm is also leveraging her depth of knowledge and resources especially around business and the economy to support governments both at the federal and states level in their economic response to the challenges posed by the Corona Virus situation.

Providing details on the various aspects of the PwC Cares initiative, Uyi Akpata, Country and Regional Senior Partner for PwC in West Africa noted:

“As well as having serious implications for people’s health and the healthcare services, COVID-19 is having a significant impact on businesses and the economy particularly for Nigeria at this time given our dwindling resources and high level of poverty.

“As a firm, we are supporting a number of initiatives aimed at addressing the health and economic challenges in Nigeria.Notably we are supporting the CBN led Coalition Against COVID-19 by the setup of a Project Management Office and providing project monitoring and evaluation support valued at about 50 Million in the first instance.

“We are also providing food items to at least 5,500 vulnerable households, as well as personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline healthcare workers in the following states; Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Kano and the FCT.”

The firm noted that the donations of food items and medical materials which is valued at 50 million was made possible through voluntary donations from her Partners, staff and alumni community who have risen to the occasion in line with the firm’s value of Care and her agenda of having greater societal purpose. This is in addition to pro bono complementary business continuity support services to small businesses employing between 5 and 50 employees who undertake to retain all their staff during this period.

Commenting further on the firm’s plans, Uyi Akpata added:

“It is clear that we still have a long way to go and we continue to learn to deal with the challenges. Therefore, now more than ever before, we see that partnerships between stakeholders especially between public and private sector, is key to success. This is why in addition to the 100 million fund, we have also set up a COVID-19 Knowledge Centre accessible via our website to support Federal and State governments in their economic responses to the pandemic.”

The firm has demonstrated her clear intentions and resolve to help organisations and government respond to the pandemic and has hosted a series of free webinars on the economic implications and policy responses to COVID-19 during which it shares key insights on the situation, providing various response scenarios and generally engaging the business community on how to remain resilient through the crisis.

