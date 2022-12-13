PVCs collection gradually gathering momentum in Abia

By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
As the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Monday began the distribution of Permanent Voter Card (PVCs) to eligible voters in Abia, the expected surge for collection of PVCs are yet to be witnessed in Abia, particularly in the Umuahia area.

At the Umuahia North Local Government Area office of the INEC, the turnout was virtually low as most people were asked to go to the Commission’s state sub-office at Adelabu Street, Umuahia where the turnout was also not impressive.

A staff of the commission in Umuahia North who spoke at closed identity said, “nothing is happening here. Please, go to Adelabu Street and check”.

At the Adelabu state sub-office, another staff explained that though the crowd was not surging, “we distributed about 300 PVCs today (Tuesday)”.

According to the staff, the PVCs being distributed are mainly those who transferred or replaced their own.

The source however said that the PVCs for new ones are still being expected from the commission’s headquarters in Abuja in a week’s time.

The source further disclosed that soon, the distribution will be localized at the ward levels.

However, those who collected their PVCs commended INEC for the early distribution.

When contacted, the commission’s PRO in Abia, Bamidele Oyetunji said the commission was poised to ensure that all get their PVCs, assuring that the commission is expecting another consignment of PVCs from Abuja.

He said that the PVCs will be sent to INEC offices in their LGAs for collection.

