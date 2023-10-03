Project Victory Call Initiative popularly known as PVC Naija, a political education and advocacy group, has held the second edition of its advocacy programme tagged ‘iWalk’.

According to a recent statement issued by the board chairman of the group, Dr Bolaji Akinyemi, the second iWalk programme was held on Monday, the 2nd of October 2023.

Tagged: iWalk for Good Governance, Akinyemi said the programme was an awareness walk that promoted values for a better and greater Nigeria.

He said all iWalkers and interested patriotic Nigerians participated in the programme in different parts of the country on Monday and that it was an Independence Day walk aimed to ‘create citizens’ conscious commitment to values that can help build a better and greater nation.’

“This annual walk, to celebrate the Independence of our dear Country every October, started last year. Our maiden edition was captioned ‘iWalk: No To Vote Buying!’ Its acceptance by Nigerians in major state capitals was remarkable. Little surprise therefore of the success recorded,” Akinyemi stated.

He noted, “Efforts of the Peace Committee of Rotary Clubs to the Success of iWalk 2022 across the country was worthy of note. They also partnered with us for this year’s iWalk.

“Other NGO’s and corporate bodies also followed the good example of the Rotary Club and joined us to walk and work together to build a country that works for all,” he added.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s edition of the programme, he said: “The components of iWalk 2023; iWalk for good governance is designed to accommodate and express the desire of all Nigerians for good governance one way or the other, they are, but, not limited to iWalk for Justice, iWalk for restructuring, iWalk for accountability, iWalk for transparency, iWalk for equality, iWalk for freedom of religion, iWalk for freedom of expression and iWalk for governance impact assessment.

“And most importantly in view of the death of the young budding star, Mohbad who was brought down in his moment of glory by circumstances allegedly relating to drug and cultism. We walk to say No To drug abuse and cultism,” he explained.

He further said PVC Naija, an advocacy group, ‘operates developmental engagement through project initiations. We headline projects such as Community Political Education (CPE), A Night 4 Naija, Community Ambassador for Peaceful Election (CAPE), and Legislative Revolution Network (LRN), which are all up and running.

