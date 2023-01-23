PVC collection deadline: Umahi declares Thursday, Friday public holiday

“This is to enable the good people of Ebonyi State who are yet to collect their PVCs to proceed to their respective Local Government INEC PVC Collection Centres to…

Ebonyi State Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays for civil and public servants.

The order was to encourage the civil servants and public servants in the State that are yet to pick their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to get theirs.

Umahi disclosed this in a statement signed by the Honourable commissioner for Information and State Orientation Barr. Uchenna Orji on Monday.

The statement reads “In consideration of the INEC’s deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) nationwide, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE CON GGCEHF has declared a two (2)-day Public Holiday from Thursday 26th to Friday 27th January 2023 for all Civil and Public servants, all primary and secondary schools.

“This is to enable the good people of Ebonyi State who are yet to collect their PVCs to proceed to their respective Local Government INEC PVC Collection Centres to collect their PVCs bearing in mind that the last day for PVC collection is on Sunday,29th January 2023.

“Please accept always, the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of His Excellency, the Governor”.