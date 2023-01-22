PVC Collection: Akeredolu declares Monday, 24th January, work-free day in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has declared tomorrow, Tuesday, January 24th as work-free for civil servants in the state in order to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, (PVCs) from their respective local government areas across the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Richard Olatunde, who called on the people of the state to place premium on the collection of PVCs to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.

The governor called on civil servants and artisans and all residents of the state who are eligible to vote to seize the opportunity and collect their PVCs at their various wards and local government area.

According to the statement, “this is to enable all eligible voters in the State collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated centers in their respective Local Government Areas”

Akeredolu urged Civil Servants, Private Workers, Artisans, and other well-meaning residents of the State who are eligible voters to seize the opportunity and collect their PVCs.

“The importance of the forthcoming elections can not be overemphasised. There is an urgent need for us to address the low rate of PVCs collection in the Southwest.

“Beyond partisan lines, it is imperative that our people understand that the PVC is their license to enthrone desired political leadership.

“We are constrained to take this decision to enable our people take this advantage and collect their PVCs. It’s important that we all exercise our civic responsibilities.

“All political appointees and other government functionaries are also directed to return to their local governments and wards to encourage our people to collect their PVCs.” the statement read.