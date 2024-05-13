Russian President Vladimir Putin has removed his long-standing ally Sergei Shoigu as defence minister, the Kremlin has announced.

The 68-year-old has been in the role since 2012 and is to be appointed secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

Papers published by the upper chamber of the Russian parliament said Shoigu will be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

The Kremlin said the defence ministry needed to stay “innovative”.

Russian government papers show Putin wants Shoigu to take over from Nikolai Patrushev on the powerful security council.

It is not yet clear what Patrushev’s new post will be.

Shoigu has close links with President Putin, often taking him on fishing trips in his native Siberia.

He was given the defence portfolio despite having no military background, which rankled with some of his top brass.

A civil engineer by profession, Shoigu rose to prominence as the head of the emergency and disaster relief ministry in the 1990s.

Shoigu’s suggested replacement, Belousov, is an economist with little military experience and will come as a surprise to some.

