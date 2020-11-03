Push for implementation of Ibadan Inner City Regeneration Plan begins

Following final presentation of N2.4 billion Inner City Regeneration Plan for Ibadan (2021-2035), it is expected that all stakeholders will swift into action towards its implementation/execution early next year. Dayo Ayeyemi reports.

If everything goes according to plans, the implementation of the first phase of the Inner City Regeneration Plan for Ibadan may commence next year.

The project is part of the concern and commitment of the Federal Government at improving the living conditions of slum dwellers in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 11 – making human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The project, which comes as a technical assistance programme to states, is meant to assist Oyo State Government in its physical planning and urban development efforts, directed at ensuring improved living condition as well as overall quality of life for inhabitants of Ibadan in general and the inner city areas in particular.

It is also part of the drive efforts at the preparation and implementation of the National Physical Development Plan (NPDP), through lower level development plans; and to facilitate the regeneration of inner parts of Ibadan through a well thought –out development plan. .

Tagged: “The Inner City Regeneration Plan for Ibadan”, the project area is located in one of the traditional core areas of Ibadan, and covers 220 hectares in Gege, Foko, Popo, Isale Osi, Agbeni and Bode in Ibadan South West Local Government.

The local government area is one of the largest in Oyo State, with a population of 282,585(NPC, 2006).

The site can be accessed through Ogunmola Road and from the north through Oke Ado Road. It can also be accessed through Popo Road, which is in the south east.

The project, according to the blueprint, targeted attraction of investments to the core areas of the city. It also creates opportunities for the private sector to be the driver of rejuvenation and socio-economic development of the inner core areas; and to determine the quantity and quality of infrastructure that will stimulate and sustain the regeneration of the core areas.

The plan has a period of 15 years, to be executed in three phases, and each phase is to cover a period of five years (60 months).

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune at the weekend, Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners in

Oyo State, Mr Kamoru Adeyemo,said that Ibadan people have been earnestly waiting for implementation of the scheme.

He said the community people have already been mobilised and sensitised about the importance of the project and the benefits.

“We told them that is going to improve the community area, people’s living condition and provide jobs,” he said .

He wants all stakeholders in the project’s execution to be committed to its full implementation, saying there shouldn’t be any deviation from the original plan.

Project’s Team leader/ Project Manager, Mr Moses Ogunleye, said that final presentation of the blueprint had been made and received by the Federal Government, adding that all stakeholders comprising Olubadan, chiefs, community leaders, government officials and members of the private sector were attendance.

Ogunleye who is the Principal Partner, MOA Planners Limited, said what it remained was full implementation of the plan. which he believes would commence next year.

According to him, the implementation should involve all stakeholders, urging that the plan be made available to them by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to see where they could be and should be involved .

“There are so many areas where the private sector group can invest in the pla,” he said.

Advocating for renewal of Nigeria’s old urban centres, Ogunleye said : “As many of our cities require regeneration. The inner city areas are the worst in terms of degradation. So regeneration should start from there.”

On monitoring aspect of the project’s implementation, he supported what the plan recommended, adding that community was very key in the implementation.

According to Ogunleye, the plan was expected to facilitate the rejuvenation and regeneration of the project communities, comprising Gege, Foko and Popo, as well as the transformation of adjoining communities /districts in Ibadan South West Local Government.

Land use

The land use type encompasses residential developments – 42.64 per cent, commercial area -13.97 per cent, circulation -14.25 per cent, mixed use – 26.71 per cent, recreation/tourisnm -1.78 per cent and water body/greens – 0.71 per cent.

The total cost of providing critical infrastructure and implementing other components of the plan is N2,406,500,000.

According to the blueprint, Gege Road is to be dualised, new solid waste management and sanitation strategies are to be evolved, while 3.89 hectares of land is devoted to hospitality and entertainment.

Again, 18 sites have been designated as neighbourhood squares, purposely for recreational uses in the regeneration area.

The goal of the scheme is to regenerate the affected area to the extent that the private sector will commit its resources, while the implementation strategies evolved for the plan recognise the need for parties other than governments – Federal, Oyo State and the Ibadan South West Local Government, to play very active roles.

Report had it that the Works and Housing Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, represented by the Director of Urban and Regional Development, Olasunkanmi Dunmoye, said that the inner city areas of most Nigerian cities needed so much attention, since they are very degrading

According to him, with their huge population and potentials, any attention given to the slums would stimulate improve quality of life for many people.

As a 15-year development plan, it is expected that all stakeholders will play their roles during the life of the plan.

The implementation of the plan has been proposed in such a way that governments and the private sector will be involved at all the phases, adding that it has become apparent that the private sector groups will contribute more in funding capital improvement programmes.

According to him, the success of the implementation would depend largely on the extent to which the plan is publicized / promoted by the state and local governments and the communities.

In the recommendations, the designer of the plan urged Oyo State Government and Ibadan South West Local Government to publicize / promote (sell) the regeneration plan, while the project communities led by the paramount traditional ruler, the Olubadan of Ibadan and other high chiefs should be made to see the plan as theirs.

“Indeed, the communities should own it,” he said.

Besides, he wants a Plan Implementation Monitoring Committee, comprising of the representatives of the Oyo State Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ibadan South West Local Government and the project community to be constituted.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that this has been constituted already.

Ogunleye called for the establishment of alignments for proposed expansion of Gege Road and the new proposed roads by appropriate authorities.

Stakeholders responsibilities

The Federal government is expected to embark intervention programmes/projects in channelization of Gege Stream and reconstruction of Gege Road. It is also the responsibility of the central authority to review the plan before the end of the plan period in 2035.

Oyo State Government through its Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, is expected to declare the project area as an improvement area for the purpose of implementing the plan.

It is also expected to lead the acceptance and take off the regeneration plan by other key players.

Besides, it is expected to co-ordinate the provision of major infrastructure that will lead to the transformation of the project area It has to generate physical planning guidelines for the project area that will be in tune with the reality of the envisaged development; lead the conduct of enlarged stakeholders pre-implementation meetings; promote/market the plan for investing partners involvement; make budgetary provisions for implementing some components of the plan – road construction, drainage and water supply as from 2021 state’s financial year.”

Ibadan South West LGA is expected to co-ordinate sponsorship or funding of construction of various neighbourhood squares; co-ordinate the setting up of guidelines for maintenance and management of neighbourhood squares; mobilize residents’ association to support the implementation of the plan; reconstruct of dilapidated primary schools; improve the primary health centres (PHCs) and facilitate construction of public toilets.

The project’s community is to facilitate the release of land or site for projects by land owning families; strengthen the trade groups/associations to make them active and be able to seek for credit facilities directly from finance or banking organizations.

The private organisations or investing partners are to acquire land or property to carry out real estate investment for residential, commercial and entertainment / hospitality development; liaise with the state Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development for guidance / advice on the nature of permitted / permissible development, allowed by planning regulations and minimum size of land suitable for certain category of development.

