The Zamfara State Government has cleared the air over a purported social media story that the state governor Dauda Lawal, has declared assets worth Nine trillion Naira in his assets declaration form submitted to the code of conduct in accordance with the constitutional provisions.

The Government, in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Friday in Gusau, described the story as a fabricated lie designed to distract the new government from its Rescue Zamfara agenda.

The statement observed the said lie is a continuation of the lies perpetrated by those who lost the election.

It added that the new government has started work and is focused on ensuring that it delivers on its mandate given by the citizens of the state.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous story planted and pushed in the social media claiming that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has declared assets worth Nine trillion Naira.

“The government is constrained to issue this statement as it is said that lies often repeated (and left unchallenged) take on the face of the truth.

“This ridiculous and fabricated lie was created and pushed in social media is untrue by mischief makers bent on distracting the new government.

“The Provisions on the declaration of assets are entrenched in the Code of Conduct for public officers, which are contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, as amended must comply with by all Public Servants, and it remains confidential in the Custody of the code of Conduct Bureau.

“All Public officers from the President, Vice president Governors all elected officials, and all public servants must complete and submit the assets declaration form as required by the law. Dauda Lawal has complied with the requirement of the constitution, and the contents are held in confidence with the Bureau, a highly respected and professional agency.

“Such fabricated social media stunts will not carry us away, for our government is determined and focused on its resolve to address the security, Education, portable water, Health, Agricultural, and other Socio-Economic challenges bedeviling the State.

“We are also working round the clock to ensure we deliver on the responsibilities and duties that the Governor has sworn an oath to.

“We are putting in the work and have a lot of groundwork to do in our quest to rescue and rebuild a better Zamfara and remain focussed on delivering on our mandate.

“We urge the general public to please disregard this lie that is being deliberately published to distract and discredit this new administration in Zamfara State.”