By Rotimi Ige

Couples seeking to reignite their relationship and passions will have the opportunity to do so as Purple Diaries, an events company, have unveiled their plans for the Valentine season.

Speaking to Sunday Tribune recently, the CEO of the outfit, Mrs Temitope Fabinu, while unveiling her plans for lovers this Valentine season, said that the couple’s day out with the theme ‘Love is a beautiful thing’ was carefully curated to help couple reignite their love for one another.

“We decided to do something for lovers this year and this is the first in its series. On Saturday, February 18, couples will have a full day to partake in various activities concerning marriage, finance, sex, relaxation, communication, commitment among other things. We have facilitators for various topics with demonstration sessions to engage couples on how to better appreciate one another.

“There will also be bonding sessions in the form of spa dates, photo shoots, a weekend getaway to be won by two lucky couples etc. It promises to be an amazing time. Intending couples can book to attend via our social media channels or website”, she said.

The event will be held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on February 18.

