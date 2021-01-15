Pure Bliss extends millionaire promotion

Pure Bliss has announced the extension of its ongoing millionaire consumer promotion due to popular demand and to allow more consumers to partake in the promotion and win exciting prizes. The promotion which has rewarded many customers will now last till January 31, a month after the original end date.

Since announcing the promotion in September 2020, many lucky winners have emerged, some winning and receiving cheques of one million naira and others winning exciting prizes such as iPhone 11, recharge cards, LED TVs, and more.

According to Brand Manager, OK Foods, Oluwaseyi Aderibigbe, the promotion which was billed to end on December 31st, 2020 was extended due to the feedback from customers who still want to participate in the promotion and win exciting prizes.

“This extension is due to popular demand by excited consumers who still want to participate to win more prizes. We, therefore, look forward to seeing many more winners collect their prizes in the weeks ahead”, she said.

The ‘Pure Bliss millionaire promotion’ promises customers a chance of winning one million-naira, mouth-watering prizes ranging from Premium Smartphones, 40-inch television sets, bluetooth headsets, bluetooth speakers, product hampers and a whopping 30-million-naira worth of airtime.

Some of the winners who had earlier won cash prize include Abdulraszak Musa from Kano, Chisom Udo from Lagos, Ibrahim Umar from Abuja, Umar Tafida Haruna from Kano, Aluko Folashade from Ibadan, Ogor-Ann Obiageri from Lagos, Akuegbu Chidera from Imo, amongst others.

Other winners of exciting prizes such as LED TVs and iPhone 11 include Adoga Happiness from Anambra, Israel Nwennah from Port Harcourt, Olumodeji Christiana from Lagos, Adam’s Deborah from Lagos, Ekanem Sunday from Akwa Ibom, Sasiyanu Yunusa from Kano among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Pure Bliss extends Pure Bliss extends

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Pure Bliss extends Pure Bliss extends

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE