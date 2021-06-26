Pupils dazzle as CBAAC marks African Child Day

A programme of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) allowed students to showcase their knowledge of Nigerian cultures.

LAST Wednesday, students of about 15 secondary schools in Lagos interrogated the significance of African culture to their upbringing at a colourful cultural event held at Testimony Place, Oniru, Lagos.

Organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) to mark the 2021 International Day of the African Child themed ‘African Culture Fit for Children’, the pupils also showcased mastery of Nigerian cultures through dance, drama, poetry, fashion parade and debate.

They did all these and more to the admiration of scholars, arts and culture administrators, critics, artists, and students of other participating schools who patiently sat through the over three-hour event.

The cultural dances, drama and poetry renditions were top-notch. The inter-school debate with the topic ‘Is African culture important in the upbringing of children?’ gave the audience a sense of the student’s knowledge of their respective cultures.

The submissions were exciting and well-thought-out. Their voices rang out loud and clear in the auditorium as they made their points. At the same time, their creative energies permeated the arena.

Welcoming guests before the commencement of the performances and debate, Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Mrs Oluwabunmi Amao, identified culture as a powerful tool in shaping children to become responsible adults.

The DG affirmed that African culture is potent enough to mould children into what parents want them to be. CBAAC, she explained, chose the theme to call attention to how civilisation erodes positive cultural values.

Amao said, “I recall with nostalgia how we were brought up through values that were rooted in our culture and tradition such as those of respect for elders and constituted authorities, hard work and productivity, honesty and chastity, decency, good neighbourliness and the concepts of Omoluabi, amongst several others. Unfortunately, these have all become very scarce commodities among our children.”

The DG further decried the almost total collapse of cultural values and morality in today’s Nigeria, adding that social media has not helped matters.

She said, “It is lamentable that vices such as indecent dressing, get-rich-quick syndrome, yahoo-yahoo, lack of respect, and kidnapping have become the resultant effect of the lack of proper upbringing of our children. The advent of social media has also compounded issues. The family culture which was obtained in the past is gradually dying. Most families are now closer to their phones and other internet gadgets at the expense of their families, thereby neglecting their children.”

Mrs Amao said that the onus lies on parents to ensure that their children and wards are nurtured in accordance with Nigeria’s rich cultural values and tradition.

“Indeed, there are no better ways of projecting our rich cultural heritage other than carrying the younger generation along. By providing a platform for them such as the one we are witnessing,” she said.

Chair of the occasion and the founder & Managing Director, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Dr Olufemi Ogunsanya, commended CBAAC for organising the event. She also highlighted the importance of culture in children’s upbringing while advising parents to prioritise it.

At the end of the programme, Chrisland Schools won the debate. Christ Redeemers College and FSTC, Yaba came second and third, respectively. Cannon James Pearce Anglican College, Home Science Association School and STC College took first, second and third positions in drama/cultural dance.

Topgrade Secondary School emerged first in the poetry competition with Cannon James Pearce Anglican College and Chrisland Schools contenting themselves with second and third positions.

Chrisland Schools was the best in the fashion parade contest, followed by Home Science Association School and Dowen College.

Chrisland Schools also emerged as the Best Overall School while one of its students, Mafeng Gyang, was the Best Debator.

