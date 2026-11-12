Publicise names of importers of 300 abandoned power containers, clearing agents tell Customs

A cross section of clearing agents have called on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Ministry of Power to reveal the identities of the importers who brought in 300 power equipment containers into Nigerian ports and abandoned them for over 20 years.

Recall that the Nigeria Customs Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Power, recently secured the release of 98 out of the 300 abandoned power equipment containers from the ports, with the Federal Government waiving all charges on the affected containers.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, a prominent Nigerian clearing agent and President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Lucky Eyis Amiwero explained that there should be consequences for every illegality at Nigerian ports, According to Mr. Amiwero: “if you are talking about power equipment containers abandoned for over 20 years, that is during the time of NEPA, and this is why we still don’t have electricity supply in this country.

“It’s a criminal offence to abandon such cargoes inside the port and just pretend as if nothing is wrong. Government needs to set up a committee to investigate this issue. How did we get here? Who imported the 300 containers?

“There must be a committee set up to look at all this things and allocate blame and make sure people are disciplined on this kind of illegality.

“20 years is a long time. Are we still sure that what is inside those containers will still be able to do what they were imported for? People should be held accountable for their actions. This is why we are where we are in terms of power generation in this country. It’s a criminal offence.

“Imagine the transformation that would have happened in our power sector if those containers had been cleared 20 years ago and used to boost our power supply? That 300 containers would have enhanced NEPA greatly.

“So there’s need for government to set up a procedure committee to look at what really happened and allocate blame and people should be held responsible.

Why was it imported? That’s why we don’t have light.

“If those containers have been used to enhance our electricity, a lot of things should have happened in our power industry. We would not be in this mess that we currently find ourselves today, So there’s need for government to set up a committee so that people who are responsible for this kind of thing should be held responsible so that this thing don’t happen again.’