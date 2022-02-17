Public works beneficiaries cry out over non-payment of monthly stipends in Zamfara

Over 4,000 beneficiaries of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme of the federal government have cried over non-payment of their stipends in Zamfara State.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that many of the recruited participants are yet to receive their monthly N20,000 promised them while some were paid for only one month.

It was further gathered that the three-month programme was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari last year to mitigate problems associated with lack of employment in rural areas through a short-term engagement.

It was further learned that the beneficiaries had carried out public works such as sweeping streets, culverts, hospitals after the programme was launched across the state.

It was gathered that many of the selected beneficiaries in Zamfara State who have completed the public works within the three months provided are yet to be paid the N20,000 promised by the federal government.

Mallam Aliyu from Bungudu Local Government Area who is among the 14,000 youths recruited for ESPW said he received only a month stipend and he is still waiting to collect his remaining N40,000 for the two months.

Another beneficiary from Shinkafi Local Government Area who prayed for anonymity said he is still awaiting his payments for the three months.

When contacted, the Zamfara State Coordinator, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abdullahi Yakubu, who serves as the Secretary, State Selection Committee of the Extended Special Public Works Programme said 1,000 unemployed youths were recruited from each of the 14 local government areas of the state.

He confirmed that each participant was supposed to receive a monthly payment of N20,000 through some selected banks and that even though the three-month programme had been completed, some of the banks were yet to make complete payments while others has reached 90 to 96 percent payment progress.