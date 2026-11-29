Public Service workers have berated the Federal Government over its failure to implement the N70,000 monthly transport intervention allowance agreed with organised labour, despite alleged presidential approval for the release of funds.

The workers, under the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Trade Union Side, also threatened to revisit the suspended nationwide strike, accusing the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation and the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission of frustrating the implementation of the October 27, 2026 agreement.

In a statement issued by its National Secretary, Comrade Gbenga Olowoyo, the council said the failure to pay the transport allowance alongside November salaries had heightened workers’ frustration and threatened the industrial peace recently secured through negotiations with the Federal Government.

Olowoyo alleged that, although President Bola Tinubu had approved the release of funds to facilitate the implementation of the agreement, the Director-General of the Budget Office had failed to communicate the necessary authorisation to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, thereby stalling further action, including at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

He described the development as a deliberate frustration of the President’s commitment to workers’ welfare, insisting that the government must fulfil the terms of the agreement without further delay.

The N70,000 transport intervention allowance was agreed to run for six months, beginning from November 2026, to cushion the impact of rising transportation costs on public servants across the federal, state and local government levels.

The council also faulted the non-payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance intended to reflect the N70,000 national minimum wage, which was expected to commence alongside November salaries, with arrears dating back to May 1, 2026, payable in three instalments.

The October 27 agreement was reached between the Federal Government and organised labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the JNPSNC and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), following negotiations that averted a nationwide strike after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum.

The agreement, facilitated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, also contained commitments on the establishment of a tripartite negotiation committee, health workers’ allowances, salary adjustments and tax relief.

Olowoyo said the government had equally failed to establish the tripartite negotiation committee comprising representatives of the government, organised labour and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), despite the commitment to constitute it immediately.

On the health sector, he said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission had yet to conclude work on the long-standing demand for adjustments to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which had remained unresolved for 13 years.

He recalled that the commission was given three weeks from October 27 to complete the exercise and forward its recommendations to the Presidential Committee on Salaries for approval and implementation.

The agreement also provided for the payment of 19 months’ arrears of health workers’ allowances in three instalments beginning from December 2026.

Similarly, the council accused the salaries commission of delaying the issuance of a circular to facilitate the payment of hazard allowance to agricultural professional officers in the public service, despite an agreement that the process would be concluded within three weeks.

On tax relief for public servants and private sector employees, Olowoyo said the government had failed to present the matter to the National Economic Council for deliberation, as agreed during the negotiations.

He expressed concern that the council’s recent meeting ended without consideration of the proposed tax relief.

The JNPSNC secretary said the agreement had provided for a one-month monitoring and evaluation window to assess implementation, lamenting that the failure to honour the commitments had revived the trust deficit that had historically characterised negotiations between organised labour and the Federal Government.

The council’s position also aligns with the demand by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who called on the Federal Government to implement the N70,000 transport allowance agreement.

Ajaero made the call on Monday, November 23, at the opening of the 22nd NLC Harmattan School in Abuja, insisting that workers expected the allowance to reflect in their November salaries alongside the commencement of the monitoring process.

“Workers expect to receive the N70,000 transport allowance this November month, as agreed, alongside the convening of the monitoring meeting,” Ajaero was quoted as saying.

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He added: “Agreements cannot become matters of convenience, implemented only when politically expedient.”

Olowoyo said the JNPSNC fully supported the NLC’s position, warning that workers might have no option but to revisit the suspended nationwide strike if the government continued to delay implementation.

He said the council would immediately commence mobilisation and sensitisation of workers across the country, insisting that organised labour would not accept a situation in which agreements freely entered into were abandoned.

“No retreat, no surrender!” he declared.