The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Tuesday, called for sanity, trust and honesty among civil servants in providing services to the public in the handling of correspondences to achieve the desired results.

Malam Bello, who further admonished them to create mechanisms that would strengthen the reforms and service delivery in the public sector, stated this in Abuja while declaring open a one-day seminar on National Strategy on Public Service Reforms organised for all directorate cadres in the FCT Administration, by Reform Coordination.

He particularly urged the senior cadres to put in external efforts in the area of a clean environment, trading within an office environment and focus on ultimate objectives.

According to him, reform is difficult but very gratifying at the end. A lot of reforms are done in micro-level, it is very important for the civil servants not to lose sight of their roles.

“There must be a prompt response to all correspondences that come in, the public wants proper communication from those handling correspondences. How files are received and treated in a day?” he explained.

The minister lamented that lack of commitment by those responsible for rendering of services to the public was not helping the system.

In her speech, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the creation of the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RCSID) in FCT was an internal effort to reposition the administration for efficient and effective service delivery.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, Professor Muhammad Usman, Dr Aliyu, stressed that the creation of the reform department also underscored a clear intent to continue to pilot the reform initiatives of the Federal Government such as institutionalising the Ease of Doing Business policy, pushing hard to achieve the key programme objectives of economic diversification, private sector-led job creation, and aggressive poverty alleviation.

Earlier, the pioneer Acting Director of RCSID, Dr (Mrs.) Jumai Ahmadu said the department was established to serve the people, especially in the areas where the services were not been carried out as it should be.

She, however, acknowledged that the department might not have all the knowledge to perform, but emphasized that constant interface with stakeholders and other departments and agencies would largely improve service delivery of the administration.

Dr Ahmadu expressed the confidence that all grey areas and gaps within the administration would be filled, noting that many departments in the past had been working independently of other relevant departments, hence some identified gaps.

