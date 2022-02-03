Public misconceptions overshadowing our efforts ― NOA

The Directorate of the National Orientation Agency in Oyo State on Thursday declared that misconceptions and prejudice about the agency in public space overshadows its laudable works at the grassroots, adding that this may be as a result of the fact that many people do not understand that NOA is meant to interact with the people at the grassroots level without necessarily blowing its trumpet.

The Directorate led by Mrs Folake Ayoola further stated that the agency is spread across every local government in Nigeria and has workers interacting with people and sensitizing them daily on issues of development and advocacy against various vices besieging the nation.

NOA made this known while interacting with members of the Nigeria Association of Journalists (NAWOJ) in Oyo State led by Comrade Jadesola Ajibola when the association paid a courtesy call to the NOA office in Ibadan, describing Oyo NAWOJ as “a fantastic, consistent and helpful partner” to NOA, adding that the agency is willing to continue working with NAWOJ as the partnership has been effective over the years.

The agency lauded NAWOJ’s efforts on various issues and its resounding success in advocacy for women and children, urging that the association must extend its efforts to issues beyond omen and should also extend its community development efforts beyond Ibadan, the state capital to other towns within the state.

“We have partnered with NAWOJ over the years and we have a partnership with other agencies too to carry out sensitisation on worrisome issues affecting the general well being of people and the society as a whole. Sensitisation is not a problem to NOA and we are always ready to forge ahead solidly and work as much as funds will allow because like some other agencies, paucity of funds is a challenge but we have competent staff who are professionals in all areas that are always prepared to work.

“We have seen all NAWOJ did in the last three years and we commend you for this because we know you will do more, however, please extend your good gestures to other notable places within the state and go beyond women issues; men also need help and intervention. We want more synergy with NAWOJ and we promise that we are available for NAWOJ at any time you need us, even at very short notice.

“As an association, you stand out; we want you as our partner to enlighten people on the mode of operation of NOA because we work without publicising what we do, educate people you’re your platform on NOA activities especially some media practitioners that do not understand our mode of operation and do not bother to find out,” NOA said.

Earlier, the NAWOJ chairperson, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, expressed appreciation to the agency for being a supportive partner to NAWOJ over the years, adding that the association is ready to continue working with NOA on sensitisation of the public on issues that affect the people; VAPP law, child safety, domestic violence, female genital mutilation, use of traffic light and zebra crossing among others.

She promised that as development partners with NOA, NAWOJ will not rest on its oars in ensuring the public have access to information that can make life better for them and develop society.