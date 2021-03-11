Public hearing held on bill for establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Igboho

A public hearing on a bill for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Igboho, Oyo State has been conducted by the House of Representatives, with stakeholders describing the bill and its intent as a worthy venture for the development of healthcare in the state.

The bill, sponsored by the member representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, was read for the first time on February 26, 2020, and for the second time on September 25th 2020.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North district and Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South were among the dignitaries that lent their support to the bill, with Senator Buhari speaking strongly in support of the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre for the benefit of the people of Oyo State.

Hon Ojerinde, in his lead debate at the public hearing on Wednesday, said: “Physical access to this infrastructure will play a significant role in improving the health status of the Oyo North zone and the entire Oyo State in general.

“If there is an FMC in Igboho to service the entire Oke Ogun (13 local government areas) in Oyo North, it will complement the good work of state government and ultimately create massive employment for our people thereby reducing the problem of insecurity in the zone.

“An FMC established in Igboho, will reduce the burden on the over-stretched teaching hospitals and other health institutions within the South West Region of Nigeria and the necessary parcel of land for the establishment of FMC Igboho is readily available.”

He added that “among other things, the establishing an FMC in Igboho will provide a platform that improves the quality of life and medical services received by the good people of Irepo, Oorelope, Olorunsogo Federal Constituency and Oyo North communities.”

Ojerinde further argued that the FMC would provide “improved access to medical services by the people of Igboho, Igbeti, Kisi and communities within and outside Oyo State” and added that it would bridge the manpower deficit gap being experienced in the local health facilities within the Federal Constituency and neighbouring communities.”

More importantly, he explained, it would help in “reducing maternal-child mortality rate within the Federal Constituency and neighbouring communities such as the Borgu Kingdom in Kwara State.”

The Oyo State government was represented at the event by the Director of Medical Services in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr Olufemi Adesanya who also praised Hon Ojerinde for being a good ambassador to his people.

Other notable people that gave backing to the bill include the Chairman of Ifelodun Omo Igboho, Mr Badmus Imran Oloyoyo and Dr Ajuwon Olusegun, who represented Oke Ogun Consultative Forum.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.