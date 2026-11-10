Public assets must outlive leaders — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on political leaders to preserve and improve public assets for future generations, saying governance should be measured by the quality of infrastructure and institutions bequeathed to the people.

The President, who was represented by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, stated this on Tuesday while commissioning the reconstructed Lagos State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Tinubu commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for delivering the new facility, describing it as a reflection of the state’s commitment to excellence and responsible management of public infrastructure.

Speaking through the First Lady, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said public assets belonged to the people and must be preserved, improved and developed to serve generations yet unborn.

“Public assets belong to the people, and it is our responsibility as leaders to preserve what has been entrusted to us, improve it where necessary, and provide lasting infrastructure that future generations can inherit and benefit from.”

He noted that the timely completion of the project demonstrated the commitment of the Lagos State Government and the efforts of those involved in its execution.

The President, through the First Lady, recalled that the old structure was demolished in October 2025 to make way for the new facility, which he described as a befitting official residence for the Lagos State Governor and his family whenever they were in Abuja.

“I commend the Governor for recognising the importance of having a befitting official residence for the Governor of Lagos State and his family whenever they are in Abuja.

“What gladdens my heart is that you are leaving this government lodge better than you found it. As we commission this facility, my prayer is that it will remain a place of peace, comfort and hospitality for the Governors of Lagos State and their families.”

President Tinubu said Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub and Centre of Excellence, deserved infrastructure that reflected its standing and aspirations.

He also prayed that the facility would remain a place of peace, comfort and hospitality for successive administrations and their families.

In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the commissioning as another historic milestone for Lagos, explaining that the new lodge was designed not merely as an official residence but as an institutional centre for government business, strategic engagements and the state’s relationship with the Federal Government.

The Governor said Lagos, despite no longer being Nigeria’s capital following the relocation of the seat of government to Abuja in December 1991, continued to maintain significant economic and political interests at the centre of national administration.

According to him, the old lodge had served the state for several decades but no longer adequately reflected its present status and growing responsibilities.

“We believe that Lagos deserves a rebuild, and that is what has happened and what we are doing here today.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the project, which was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, was delivered in about 15 months. He commended the construction company for completing it within the agreed period, despite the technical demands involved, including excavation to a depth of nearly 10 metres.

The Governor said the new building belonged to the people of Lagos and would provide a suitable environment for receiving guests, holding meetings and advancing the state’s interests in the nation’s capital.

He further disclosed that the building bore the Lagos State seal and motto, “Justice and Progress”, which he said communicated the state’s identity and commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the Federal Government’s support for Lagos through interventions in roads, railways and bridges.

He said the state’s more than 22 million residents appreciated the President’s interventions and expressed confidence that his administration would continue to serve the country.

The Governor, who is expected to leave office in May 2027, said the facility was built for successive administrations rather than for his personal enjoyment.

“I believe a government should build things, not stay long for itself to enjoy.”

He added that the responsibility of governance was to leave public institutions and infrastructure better than they were inherited and create legacies that would endure beyond individual administrations.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, described the reconstructed lodge as a renewed institutional presence of Lagos State in Abuja, about 35 years after the state and other federating units established their presence in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the project was a strategic investment aimed at providing a more conducive environment for official engagements, hospitality, government business and interactions with the diplomatic community and private sector.

The commissioning attracted former Lagos State governors Babatunde Fashola, SAN, and Akinwunmi Ambode; members of the National Assembly; traditional rulers; members of the Lagos State Executive Council; captains of industry; and other dignitaries.