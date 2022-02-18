PTI trains over 20,000 in 50 years, matriculates 1,267 for 2021/2022 session

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) has trained over 20,000 students who now occupy various facets of the oil, gas and allied industries sectors in Nigeria and across the globe in the last 50 years.

This was disclosed on Friday at the Matriculation Ceremony for Full-Time and School of Industrial Continuing Education programmes for the 2021/2022 academic session held at the institute’s Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State.

Addressing the matriculants, Principal/Chief Executive of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, who was flanked by members of the council, charged the matriculants to shun examination malpractice, assaults, cultism, drug peddling, certificate forgery, indecent dressing and other social vices.

He warned that failure to adhere to the fundamental principles, norms and culture of the institute will attract stiff sanctions.

While urging the matriculants to maximise available resources which abound in the school to their advantage, Dr Adimula disclosed that the management will integrate e-learning platforms with the actual modules to further mitigate COVID-19 realities.

He admonished the matriculants to be good ambassadors in and outside the institute, urging them to take a cue from alumni such as Dr Celestine Paddy Iyamu, Dr Excel Ukpohor and Comrade Festus Osifo, who graduated at various times, and are now very successful in their chosen careers.

Dr Adimula, after each Head of Department (HOD), has recognised fresh students admitted to their department, took the matriculants to an oath.

He announced that a total of 1, 267 out of 2, 197 candidates that applied for admission to the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes were offered admission.

Breaking down the statistics, he said for ND, out of 1,480 candidates who applied, 720 were offered admission, while for HND, out of 714 candidates that applied, only 547 got admitted.

Two of the matriculants, Mr Oluwasina Lawal and Miss Christabel Oghenefejiro Kaine, were both admitted to study Petroleum Engineering & Geoscience and Science Laboratory Technology (LST) respectively, expressed excitement and optimism to excel in their studies.

