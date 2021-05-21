PTI matriculates 1,901, urges students to shun vices, learn a trade

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) has urged its new students to shun social vices and learn a trade during their sojourn in the institution.

The Principal Chief Executive of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, gave the admonition, on Friday, at the institute’s annual matriculation ceremony held for 1,901 fresh students at PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

Dr Adimula, in his address, urged the students to, in addition to their academic certificate, acquire a trade that will boost their entrepreneurial ability in order to cope with the present challenges of the country.

He said that the institute has an entrepreneurial centre for students that will equip them with skills and trade to be self-reliant so as to set up businesses for themselves and become employers of labour in the nearest future.

“Entrepreneurship development is another area that we are building the capacity of our students.

“We are not only equipping our students with skills but also with an entrepreneurial spirit and by the time they acquire such skills, they become men and women who don’t have to wait for the government to give them jobs because they are ready to start a business and to also become employers of labour.

“Apart from acquiring your academic certificates, you are expected to be trained in at least ‘a Trade’ to get you equipped for the challenges of present Nigeria,” he admonished.

He disclosed that out of the 2,831 candidates, who applied to the school through the Joint Admission Matriculation Board(JAMB), only 1,901 candidates met the requirements of both the Board and PTI Post-UTME, making them bonafide students.

Speaking further, the principal advised the matriculants to focus on their studies and steer clear of social vices such as examination misconduct, stealing, cultism, drug peddling and certificate forgery, among others.

Meanwhile, two of the matriculants, Miss Aishat Oluwatosin and Usuangbon Irehze of the departments of Petroleum Marketing and Science and Laboratory Technology, who expressed joy, vowed to focus on their studies and avoid distractions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PTI matriculates 1,901, urges students to shun vices, learn a trade

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. PTI matriculates 1,901, urges students to shun vices, learn a trade