PTI boss advocates more emphasis on skills acquisition above paper qualifications

The need to place emphasis on skill acquisition above paper qualifications for Nigeria’s switch to a technology-driven economy has again been stressed.

Principal/Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Dr Henry Adimula, reiterated the call on Wednesday during the induction of 10 trainees for the National Skills Qualification (NSQ) programme at the PTI Skill Academy, Osubi in Delta State.

He said the training, which is an inaugural one for the induction programme of the NSQ, was engineered by the Federal Government and targeted towards creating employability and not just certification that cannot generate employment.

“Nigeria today is at a point where a lot of emphases is placed on the skills that we possess, not just paper qualification.

“And what is needed today is to demonstrate with our hands and knowing what kind of skills will make us be productive even to the economy and also to be able to stand on our own; to be creators of employment rather than wait on the government to create employment.

“This already we know is not there anymore and that is why it is a deliberate policy of the Federal Government to place a lot of emphasis on skills qualifications,” he noted.

The PTI chief executive said the National Skill Qualification framework is the system of training, recognition of skills such that whatever skill that the trainees have gained, the body will quantify, assess and qualify it, in order to ascertain its equivalence.

“This is not just ordinary skills acquisition like the ones people are acquiring by the roadside, here we have a skill that you will acquire which can be graded, which is nationally and internationally recognized; that can be used even to start your own business.

“The skills that you’re going to gain in this training will be more sufficient even to make you stand in good stead.

“That is why the institute has reached out also to various organizations who are today our partners,” he added.

He appealed to the trainees to be determined to achieve their goals during the programme which would last be between six months to one year.

Head of the National Skills Qualification (NSQ) programmes, Engr. Edicha Abubakar enjoined the trainees to focus on the programmes with a warning that they’ll be assessed with no room for shortcuts after the training.

One of the trainees, Barca Daniel Somtochukwu, who expressed optimism to journalists, said he would be trained in Welding and Fabrication.

The available programmes, which trainees can assess with a minimum of School Leaving Certificate include Automobile Mechatronics, Power System Protection, System Operation, Electrical Maintenance, Power Line Worker, Satellite Installation and Maintenance, and Welding and Fabrication, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate