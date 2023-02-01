PTI academic staff trained on subsea overview

Towards up-scaling and enhancing the skills of its staff, the Petroleum Training Institute’s (PTI) management recently recorded a boost with the training on Subsea Overview.

The training, anchored by TechnipFMC, was aimed at exploring all the major aspects of processes, technologies and systems overview involved in subsea oil and gas production.

Subsea Engineering is a multidisciplinary field that is broadly responsible for the design, construction, installation and operation of offshore oil and gas fields and offshore wind farms.

Declaring the training open, PTI Principal, Dr. Henry Adimula, said the training was aimed at improving and upscaling the staff skills to enable them to participate in offshore business activities of the oil and gas industry.

“As you are aware, most activities in the upstream section of the oil sector are now moving offshore and as service provider, you need to understand the technicalities and identify opportunities for the sector.”

Adimula, represented by the Director of Science, Dr. Bamidele Oyetunde, restated that the institute will broker new fronts by continuously retraining its workforce on the latest technologies needed for the sector.

He added that though PTI is new in Subsea activities, the institute will be a hub for training in Subsea and its related activities.

He commended TechnipFMC for offering the training, stating that PTI management is delighted in working with the company.

Adimula also praised the efforts of the institute’s Head of Linkages, Exchange and Partnerships Unit, Dr. (Mrs.) Sarah Nwinee, for ensuring the success of the training.

On his part, the General Manager, Capacity Building Division of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Dr. Ama Ikuru, charged the PTI staff to take the training serious and make the best use of the programme to improve their skills and that of the institute.





The Country Manager, TechnipFMC, Mr. Tayo Akinkunmi, disclosed that the TechnipFMC’s global training programme was developed specially for everyone who is new to the subsea industry or wants to have a deeper basic knowledge about the offshore operations and equipment used in the global subsea industry.

While commending PTI management for embarking on the training for its staff, Akinkunmi stated that TechnipFMC, being a global leader in energy, projects, technologies, systems and services, also provides clients with expertise across subsea and surface projects.

He assured the institute’s management that the staff trained will emerge with innovative ideas, smarter designs and seamless ways of working.

